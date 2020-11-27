Insider Buying: Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Insider Buys £2,850 in Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Fady Khallouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Fady Khallouf bought 100,000 shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

CAD stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.64. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.