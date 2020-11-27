Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 953.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 970.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JDW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

