Insider Buying: The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Insider Buys £99,280 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 598.60 ($7.82) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

