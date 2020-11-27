Insider Selling: Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Insider Sells £1,952,471.84 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) insider Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.40 ($0.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

