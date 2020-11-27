Insider Selling: Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Insider Sells £1,952,471.84 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) insider Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).
LON:ACRL opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.40 ($0.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) Company Profile
