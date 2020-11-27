Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

