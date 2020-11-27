Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AEE opened at $80.58 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

