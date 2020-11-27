Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells 258,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

BBU stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

