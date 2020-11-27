Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $136,950.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of CURO opened at $9.39 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.