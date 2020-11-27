Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $136,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of CURO opened at $9.39 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit