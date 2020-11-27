Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $684,700.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $684,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,550,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $672,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $685,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 17,247 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,124,504.40.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,854 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $964,470.22.

On Monday, November 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $995,977.72.

On Monday, October 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $683,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $69.34 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.