Insider Selling: Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) CEO Sells $514,009.20 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Fluidigm by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

