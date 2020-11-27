Insider Selling: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Sells $1,284,800.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.