Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $797,700.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $797,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,784,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,329,658.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

IBKR stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

