Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 587 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average is $313.31.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
