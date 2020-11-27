Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 587 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average is $313.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

