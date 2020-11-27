Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.11. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
