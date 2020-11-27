Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.11. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

