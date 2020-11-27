Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $1,897,118.08 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit