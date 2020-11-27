Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $1,897,118.08 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

