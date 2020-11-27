Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Sells $18,973.24 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $18,973.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,444.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey C. Davison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey C. Davison sold 627 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $7,724.64.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

