Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,507,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $1,507,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00.
  • On Monday, October 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,079,100.00.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,053,600.00.
  • On Monday, September 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $1,208,605.16.
  • On Monday, September 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40.
  • On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $109.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

