Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $1,634,924.01 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $90.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

