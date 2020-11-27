Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $966,312.96 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96.

PH opened at $274.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day moving average of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

