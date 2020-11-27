Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $214,204.84 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $214,204.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.44. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.