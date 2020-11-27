Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $214,204.84 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $214,204.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.44. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.
