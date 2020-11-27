Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells $1,417,464.90 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 294,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.