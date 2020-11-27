Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $729,624.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

Retail Value stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Retail Value in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

