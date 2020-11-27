Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $142,350.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $74,528.75.

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $155,750.00.

WORK opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

