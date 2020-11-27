Insider Selling: TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells £681,590 in Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £681,590 ($890,501.70).
Shares of TBCG opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 917.32. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408.41 ($18.40).
