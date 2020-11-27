Insider Selling: TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells £681,590 in Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £681,590 ($890,501.70).

Shares of TBCG opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 917.32. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408.41 ($18.40).

Get TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) alerts:

About TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.