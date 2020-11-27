Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $412,125.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $26.22.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

