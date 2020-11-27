Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $1,850,000.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.41.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

