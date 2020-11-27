Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $1,850,000.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WEX opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.41.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
