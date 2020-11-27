Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $223,575.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $223,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
XOMA opened at $32.66 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.
