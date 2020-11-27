Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $223,575.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $223,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XOMA opened at $32.66 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

