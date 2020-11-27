Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 875,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 529,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $519.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Interface by 939.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Interface by 80.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 51.0% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 44.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,490 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

