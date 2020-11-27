Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.35 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.