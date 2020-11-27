Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.44 and a 200-day moving average of $313.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

