Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $283.25 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

