Jefferies Financial Group Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.84.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.