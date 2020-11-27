Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.50 ($31.18).

JEN opened at €25.44 ($29.93) on Monday. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

