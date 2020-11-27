JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

