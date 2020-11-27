John Avampato Sells 420 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Stock

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RBC opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,496,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.