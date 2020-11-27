John T. Kurtzweil Sells 3,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $912.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

