Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

