Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $330.64 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

