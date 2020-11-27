Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

