Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.