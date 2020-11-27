Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

