Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.