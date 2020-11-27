Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 46.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

