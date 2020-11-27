Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.