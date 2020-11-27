Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $444.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

