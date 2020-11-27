Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

