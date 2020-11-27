Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 204,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HealthStream by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HealthStream by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

