JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.37 ($179.26).

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €140.90 ($165.76) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €142.96.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

