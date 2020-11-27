JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DB1. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €136.35 ($160.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

