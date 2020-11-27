JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

